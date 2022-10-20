One national analyst higher on Clemson than these others

This quartet of national analysts came out with their college football rankings following Week 7 of the season.

CBS Sports’ Danny Kanell and ESPN’s Ryan Leaf, as well as FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt and RJ Young, have all released their personal rankings.

Kanell is the highest on Clemson among them, ranking the Tigers at No. 2 behind only Tennessee, which upset Alabama at home last Saturday, 52-49. Michigan and Ohio State round out his top four.

Leaf has Clemson ranked No. 4 behind Georgia at No. 1, Tennessee at No. 2 and Michigan at No. 3. Both Klatt and Young have the Tigers at No. 5.

Klatt’s top four is comprised of Ohio State, Tennessee, Georgia and Michigan, in that order, while Young’s top four features Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and Tennessee, respectively.

Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) is ranked No. 5 in both the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll coming off its 34-28 win at Florida State last Saturday.

The Tigers return to action this Saturday when fellow ACC Atlantic Division unbeaten and 14th-ranked Syracuse (6-0, 3-0) travels to Death Valley for a 12 p.m. kickoff on ABC.

What a weekend….some changes to this weeks all new resume based #DKtop12 1. Tennessee

2. Clemson

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. TCU

6. Georgia

7. UCLA

8. Bama

9. Ole Miss

10. Syracuse

11. Wake Forest

12. Oregon — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) October 16, 2022

