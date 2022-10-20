Simmons with the Air Traffic Control

Former Clemson great Isaiah Simmons showed off his athleticism Thursday night for the Arizona Cardinals.
Simmons had a pick six to put the Cardinals up 26-14 over the New Orleans Saints.
AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL ✈️@isaiahsimmons25 x #BirdCityFootball pic.twitter.com/Et0TqMM4Vf
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 21, 2022
