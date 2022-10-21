Does ESPN analyst think Syracuse will be able to run on Clemson?

Clemson’s defense was ranked No. 2 in the nation against the run going into the Florida State game, but the Noles had plenty of success on the ground.

ESPN’s Emmanuel Acho was asked on College Football Live if the Orange would be able to run on the Clemson defense Saturday in Death Valley.

“It absolutely will be necessary,” Acho said on Thursday’s show. “Time will tell. Syracuse what they do really, really well they run this play called the stretch play. Its almost like a zone to one way and then Shaun Tucker their great running back cuts the ball down field. But the thing that stops that play is a penetrating defense. That is what Clemson does really, really well.”

The ESPN analyst showed some plays of success for the Orange in the running game, but then showed how good the Tigers’ defense is at disrupting plays in the backfield.

“So to answer your question I don’t believe that Syracuse will be able to run on Clemson. I just think Clemson is a better defense,” said Acho.

