Howard on the key to stopping Uiagalelei

D.J. Uiagalelei’s play this year is a big reason Clemson is 7-0 and ranked No. 5 in the nation.

During College Football Live Desmond Howard was asked how what Syracuse will need to do to stop Uiagalelei Saturday afternoon in Death Valley.

“That is a good question because he has been on fire, especially since the Wake Forest game,” Howard said on Friday’s show. “I think that is really when Clemson turned their season around offensively. DJ Uiagalelei just took over the offense and he hasn’t looked back. He is running the ball better. He is making better decisions with the ball in his hands. He is getting the ball out of his hands faster.”

The Heisman winner thinks pressure will be the key to trying to slowdown the Tigers’ QB1.

“I think if they are going to effect him they are going to have to bring some pressure. Now he is a big sucker now. He is 6-5, 225 now, but he has slimmed down from a year ago. They are going to have to bring some pressure. Make him get the ball out of his hands, fast, quicker and then make him have to make quick reads,” said Howard.

