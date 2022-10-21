McDonald 'close to a decision' ahead of Clemson visit

Four-star defensive lineman Kayden McDonald is coming to Death Valley this weekend ahead of his highly anticipated college decision announcement expected on Monday, Oct. 31. This weekend’s visit will be closing time for the Tigers.

McDonald, who’s from North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) High School, spoke to The Clemson Insider and detailed expectations about this visit and how close he is to a commitment.

“I’m close to a decision,” McDonald told The Clemson Insider.

The defensive lineman expressed what he looks forward to the most this Saturday, as Clemson hosts an undefeated, confident Syracuse team in Death Valley.

“The atmosphere, the players and talking with coach Swinney and the staff,” he said. “The atmosphere with the students around, the locker room culture and see if it’s a family atmosphere with the staff.”

With Clemson in his top five schools, alongside the likes of Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma and Ohio State, McDonald shared what makes Clemson a stand out program to him.

“Close to home,” he said. “The academic’s Paw Journey and Championship Program.”

He was candid with his prediction for how he believes Syracuse will match up against the Tigers in Memorial Stadium.

As for a score prediction of the highly anticipated game in Death Valley, McDonald said, “41-17.”

McDonald, who is the No. 8 defensive tackle in his class, also had a prediction for what he expects from Clemson’s defensive line this Saturday.

“To play fast and stop the run,” he said.

Since Clemson extended the offer to McDonald in May the Tigers have been one of his top schools. He recently included Clemson among his top five schools.

With a college decision on the horizon for McDonald, he shared which coach he’s most excited to meet during his time in Death Valley.

“I’ve never met Coach Swinney, so I wanna meet him,” he said.

