One of nation's top OL confirms visit to Clemson

By October 21, 2022 12:08 pm

One of the nation’s top offensive line prospects for 2024 will be in the real Death Valley Saturday afternoon to watch Clemson battle Syracuse.

Daniel Calhoun from Roswell, Georgia will be back in Clemson.  Calhoun first visited the Tigers in March.

The Tigers offered Calhoun in June.

“It means a lot,” Calhoun told TCI after the offer. “Clemson is a powerhouse in the classroom and on the field.”

 

