Pollack, Howard sing Shipley's praises

ESPN analysts David Pollack and Desmond Howard both sang the praises of Clemson running back Will Shipley during Friday’s College Football Live.

While discussing D.J. Uiagalelei Howard veered off to make sure he gave Shipley some love.

“But be aware of Will Shipley,” said Howard. “I think Will Shipley is a difference maker and is not getting enough credit for what he has done so far with that offense.”

Former Georgia star David Pollack agreed with his ESPN companion.

“No doubt. He is physical and I think he is the first guy you think of when you think about stopping that offense,” said Pollack.

Shipley has rushed for 567 yards this season with eight touchdowns and a 5.9 yards per carry average. He also has 16 catches for 136 yards.

