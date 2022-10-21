What They Are Saying: Hopkins return lifts Arizona

Deandre Hopkins put on a show Thursday night in his return for the Arizona Cardinals leading his team to a 42-34 win over the Saints.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what was said on Twitter about Hopkins return to the field.

DeAndre Hopkins season debut: 10 REC

103 YDS He had more yards than the rest of the Cardinals WRs COMBINED (101 YDS) 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KERgYS2YZj — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 21, 2022

“I’m not married but I imagine that’s what a marriage is like.” DeAndre Hopkins on the tense moment caught on camera between Kyler Murray and Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury pic.twitter.com/OFzuPQ8h2p — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) October 21, 2022

DeAndre Hopkins’ route tree in his first game in 2021 versus his route tree for his first game in 2022: pic.twitter.com/dgEEAdQCmc — Blake Allen Murphy (@blakemurphy7) October 21, 2022

DeAndre Hopkins had himself a solid night in his season debut. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/H0I5KyVtJj — theScore (@theScore) October 21, 2022

'It's a different looking deal': Cardinals are more confident team with DeAndre Hopkins https://t.co/XFSztCcBuJ — MSN Sports (@MSNSports) October 21, 2022

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK