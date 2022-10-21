What They Are Saying: Hopkins return lifts Arizona

What They Are Saying: Hopkins return lifts Arizona

Football

What They Are Saying: Hopkins return lifts Arizona

By October 21, 2022 10:11 am

By |

Deandre Hopkins put on a show Thursday night in his return for the Arizona Cardinals leading his team to a 42-34 win over the Saints.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what was said on Twitter about Hopkins return to the field.

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3m

Clemson will look to remain the ACC Atlantic Division’s lone undefeated Saturday when the Tigers return home to host Syracuse in a tilt of ranked unbeatens that few if any saw coming before the season (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home