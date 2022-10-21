What They Are Saying: Hopkins return lifts Arizona

Deandre Hopkins put on a show Thursday night in his return for the Arizona Cardinals leading his team to a 42-34 win over the Saints.
In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what was said on Twitter about Hopkins return to the field.
DeAndre Hopkins season debut:
10 REC
103 YDS
He had more yards than the rest of the Cardinals WRs COMBINED (101 YDS) 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KERgYS2YZj
— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 21, 2022
“I’m not married but I imagine that’s what a marriage is like.”
DeAndre Hopkins on the tense moment caught on camera between Kyler Murray and Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury pic.twitter.com/OFzuPQ8h2p
— PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) October 21, 2022
The energy is contagious.
Welcome Back @DeAndreHopkins. pic.twitter.com/uaM3vR1hVQ
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 21, 2022
Back in the Building.@DeAndreHopkins pic.twitter.com/TmVohS95mj
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 20, 2022
.@DeAndreHopkins is back 🙌#NOvsAZ — 8:15pm ET on Prime Video
Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/fK7vaWAizI pic.twitter.com/WaYugJeWc3
— NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2022
WR Greatness@DeAndreHopkins x @SteveSmithSr89 x @ochocinco pic.twitter.com/bnEOGEyoSe
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 21, 2022
DeAndre Hopkins’ route tree in his first game in 2021 versus his route tree for his first game in 2022: pic.twitter.com/dgEEAdQCmc
— Blake Allen Murphy (@blakemurphy7) October 21, 2022
DeAndre Hopkins had himself a solid night in his season debut. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/H0I5KyVtJj
— theScore (@theScore) October 21, 2022
'It's a different looking deal': Cardinals are more confident team with DeAndre Hopkins https://t.co/XFSztCcBuJ
— MSN Sports (@MSNSports) October 21, 2022
Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK