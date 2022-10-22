5-star reacts to Clemson visit

One of the nation’s top 2024 offensive linemen was in Death Valley for the Tigers 27-21 win over Syracuse Saturday afternoon.

5-star OT Daniel Calhoun from Roswell, Georgia first visited Clemson in March and the Tigers offered Calhoun in June.

