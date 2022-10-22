Bart Boatwright's Tiger Walk Gallery: Clemson-Syracuse Game

Football

By October 22, 2022 10:51 am

Before the crowd headed into Death Valley for fifth-ranked Clemson’s game vs. No. 14 Syracuse today, they showed up to support the Tigers during Tiger Walk.

Check out some great pictures from Bart Boatwright in this week’s Tiger Walk Photo Gallery.

