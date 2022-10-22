Clemson defensive lineman has question for ACC refs

Football

By October 22, 2022 7:54 pm

Once again Clemson’s defensive linemen seemed to be held on a number of plays Saturday against Syracuse without a holding call from the refs.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was frustrated with the no calls and even bowed to the referee when Syracuse was finally called for a holding penalty.

Defensive lineman Xavier Thomas took to Twitter to ask about the lack of holding calls Saturday night.

