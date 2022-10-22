Clemson defensive lineman has question for ACC refs

Once again Clemson’s defensive linemen seemed to be held on a number of plays Saturday against Syracuse without a holding call from the refs.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was frustrated with the no calls and even bowed to the referee when Syracuse was finally called for a holding penalty.

Defensive lineman Xavier Thomas took to Twitter to ask about the lack of holding calls Saturday night.

All seriousness though, are the refs allergic or blind to a holding call?? … I mean im already on one foot. Help me out😂😂 — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) October 22, 2022

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!