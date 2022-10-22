ESPN College GameDay analysts make their picks for Clemson vs. Syracuse

ESPN’s College GameDay crew has made their picks for today’s game between No. 5 Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) and No. 14 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0) at Death Valley (12 p.m., ABC).

Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit all picked Clemson.

Howard: “I’m pulling for a close game. I think that Syracuse will not win this game. I’m going Clemson.”

McAfee: “Clemson’s going to do their thing today to Syracuse and it’s a sad story. Dino Babers is a good guy.”

Corso: “Syracuse has two chances. Slim and none, and forget it.”

Herbstreit: “This game has a feel that it’s gonna be close. I think Clemson wins, but early kick in Death Valley, not as intimidating. And you look over the last five or six years, Dino Babers hangs around with his team on both sides of the ball against Clemson. Clemson’s going to win, but they’re going to have to work today to win it.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!