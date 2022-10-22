Key Clemson defensive starter out for Syracuse game

Fifth-ranked Clemson will be without this key defensive starter for today’s game against No. 14 Syracuse at Death Valley.

Sophomore linebacker Barrett Carter sustained a concussion and will not play in the game, The Clemson Insider has confirmed.

Carter, who started each of the Tigers’ first seven games this season at the nickel/SAM position, ranks third on the team with 33 total tackles. He has four tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass breakups, six quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles.

A former five-star prospect from North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Ga., Carter entered the 2022 season having recorded 26 tackles (one for loss), a pass breakup and a fumble recovery he returned three yards for a touchdown in 179 snaps over 12 games (one start) as a true freshman in 2021.

