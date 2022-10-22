Klubnik, Tigers cut deficit to one score

Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik replaced DJ Uiagalelei on Clemson’s fourth possession of the second half and helped lead the fifth-ranked Tigers on a touchdown drive that cut their deficit against No. 14 Syracuse to one score early in the fourth quarter at Death Valley.

Klubnik and Clemson went on a 15-play, 80-yard drive, capped by Phil Mafah’s 1-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal that cut Syracuse’s lead to 21-16 at the 13:46 mark of the fourth quarter.

Klubnik went 1-of-2 passing with an 18-yard completion to Joseph Ngata on the drive. His pass on a two-point conversion try was intercepted, after Klubnik scrambled right while being pressured to keep the play alive.

Klubnik also rushed for 8 yards on four carries, including a run on third-and-25 that ended in a Clemson first down thanks to a personal foul penalty against Syracuse — one of two personal fouls that the Orange committed during the drive on hits on Klubnik runs.

