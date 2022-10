New Clemson offers go out Saturday

Clemson sent out a number of new offers on Saturday.

Handley (Roanoke,Ala.) 2023 running back Jamarius Haynes, Vandegrift (Austin, Texas) 2024 four-star offensive lineman Blake Frazier, Pike Road (Ala.) 2024 three-star defensive end Malik Blocton and North Cobb (Kennesaw, Ga.) 2024 athlete David Eziomume all reported offers on Twitter.

Woah… MORE THAN BEYOND BLESSED to receive an offer from The Clemson University 🐅!

AGTG ✞

Blessed to receive an Offer to Clemson University🧡