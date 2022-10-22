Standout Alabama DL picks up Clemson offer on visit

A standout defensive lineman from Alabama picked up an offer from Clemson while on a visit to Tiger Town for today’s game.

Pike Road (Ala.) 2024 three-star defensive end Malik Blocton announced the offer on Twitter.

Blocton (6-4, 265) also holds offers from schools such as Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Blocton made his first-ever visit to Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer.

“It was amazing,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I had always wanted to go visit Clemson because of my relationship with Coach (Nick) Eason and it seemed like a good place to be, but when I got up there, it blew me away.”

