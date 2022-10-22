Tigers turn to Klubnik late to win top 15 thriller over Syracuse

After trailing by double digits at the half, No. 5 Clemson decided to turn to true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik late in the third quarter, a decision which proved to be just what the Tigers needed to spark the 27-21 comeback victory.

Klubnik led the Tigers to the end zone two times in his first two drives at the helm, which gave Clemson the lead for good, knocking off an undefeated Syracuse to remain perfect at home for 38 straight games. With their latest win, the Tigers take ownership of the ACC’s longest home winning streak, surpassing Florida State, which held the 37-game streak from 1997-2001.

In the first half of play, the Tigers were able to get on the board first with a big first drive that resulted in a Will Shipley trip to the end zone, and while Clemson’s run game exploded at moments, the two costly turnovers seemed to lead the Tigers down a path of no return.

The turnover issue continued to plague quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei into the second half, giving up his second interception of the day along with a fumble to turn the ball over in back-to-back drives once again.

With Uiagalelei continually getting burned at the helm for the Tigers, Clemson turned to backup Cade Klubnik late in the third quarter. In his first drive of the game, Klubnik led the Tigers back to the end zone for just the second time thanks to Phil Mafah’s 1-yard rushing touchdown, cutting Syracuse’s lead to five early in the fourth.

Wes Goodwin’s defense had a huge drive directly after the score, holding quarterback Garrett Shrader and the rest of Syracuse’s offense to just 25 yards with the Tigers bringing the pressure up front.

Klubnik proved to be just what the doctor ordered for Clemson’s offense, which took back the lead later in the fourth quarter thanks to a clutch 50-yard rush up the middle by Will Shipley for his second rushing touchdown of the day, along with a successful two-point conversion.

After taking the 24-21 lead midway through the fourth, Clemson’s defense seemed to come alive, keeping Syracuse at bay with a three-and-out on the following two drives and holding the Orange to just two first downs while forcing six punts in just the second half alone.

Kicker B.T. Potter extended the Tigers’ lead with just under two minutes remaining with a 44-yard field goal for a final score of 27-21. With just under a minute to go, safety R.J. Mickens came up with the big interception, Shrader’s first, to seal Clemson’s fate in Saturday’s win over the Orange.

With the win, Clemson remains a perfect 8-0 (6-0 ACC). The Tigers extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 14 games and are still in the hunt for their seventh playoff appearance since 2016.

Following the bye week next week, Clemson travels to Notre Dame on Saturday, November 5, for its final road matchup of the regular season at Notre Dame Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

