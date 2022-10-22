Tigers turn to Klubnik, looking for spark against Syracuse

Fifth-ranked Clemson is looking for a spark offensively against No. 14 Syracuse and the Tigers are turning to their highly touted freshman quarterback in hopes of finding that spark.

Cade Klubnik started warming up on the sideline following DJ Uiagalelei’s second interception (and third turnover) of the game, which came on the Tigers’ third possession of the third quarter.

Klubnik then replaced Uiagalelei on Clemson’s fourth possession of the second half.

Prior to being replaced by the former five-star prospect from Texas, Uiagalelei went 13-of-21 passing for 138 yards and no touchdown passes with two interceptions. He also fumbled near the goal-line, which resulted in Syracuse’s Ja’Had Carter’s 90-yard fumble return for a touchdown that gave the Orange a 14-7 lead with around nine minutes left in the second quarter.

The Tigers trailed 21-10 at the time Klubnik came in with around five minutes left in the third quarter.

