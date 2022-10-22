Turnovers prove costly as Clemson trails at the half

Clemson’s run game sat center stage in the first half of Saturday’s top-15 matchup versus Syracuse at Memorial Stadium, but the real difference maker proved to be two costly Tiger turnovers in back-to-back drives that led to Clemson’s 21-10 deficit at the half.

Syracuse kicked things off in the first half and seemingly opened up the run game early in the first drive of the day. Quarterback Garrett Shrader was able to record 28 yards rushing with three carries, but the Tigers showed up with two big defensive stops by Justin Mascoll and Ruke Orhorhoro to keep the Orange off the scoreboard.

In Clemson’s first drive of the game, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei started things off with a bang, connecting with tight end Davis Allen for 41 yards. Will Shipley quickly followed suit, putting together two big runs for 14 yards. Shipley later ran it in on second-and-1 to give Clemson the early 7-0 lead.

Despite a huge first offensive drive for the Tigers, Syracuse quickly came up with its answer. Shrader continued to be an issue for Clemson’s defense, which gave up its first touchdown drive of the day following a Shrader-Sean Tucker connection for 12 yards to tie it up 7-7.

The Tigers’ running back corps continued to wreak havoc through the first quarter, but Syracuse defender Ja’Had Carter got his hands on a Uiagalelei pass to hand the starter his third interception of the season. Despite the turnover, Tyler Davis and Orhorhoro came up big once again to force the fourth down at the start of the second quarter.

Turnovers continued to be costly for Clemson’s offense and Uiagalelei, who fumbled the ball in the red zone, allowing Ja’Had Carter to pick up his second turnover of the day, a 90-yard fumble return for a touchdown, to give Syracuse its first lead of the day.

A failed Clemson fourth-down conversion led to Syracuse’s third trip of the half to the end zone thanks to Shrader’s rushing touchdown for 7 yards, but Clemson’s B.T. Potter was able to send a 44-yard field goal sailing through the uprights to cut the Tigers’ deficit to 11 at the half.

Clemson will receive the second half kickoff.