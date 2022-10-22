Who is Lee Corso picking to win Clemson-Syracuse game?

During ESPN’s College GameDay show, Lee Corso revealed who he is picking in today’s top-15 matchup and undefeated ACC Atlantic Division showdown between fifth-ranked Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) and No. 14 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0) at Death Valley.

Corso is going with the Tigers to win — and win big.

“Syracuse has two chances to win this game. You know what they are? Slim and none,” Corso said.

The longtime GameDay analyst doesn’t think the Orange stand a chance against the Tigers outside the friendly confines of their dome and at Death Valley.

“This game is outside in the air, at Clemson — no way,” he said. “Clemson big over Syracuse.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. on ABC.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

