Bart Boatwright's photo gallery: No. 5 Clemson 27, No. 14 Syracuse 21

Bart Boatwright's photo gallery: No. 5 Clemson 27, No. 14 Syracuse 21

Football

Bart Boatwright's photo gallery: No. 5 Clemson 27, No. 14 Syracuse 21

By October 23, 2022 8:43 am

By |

Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik stepped in to provide a spark for Clemson’s offense in the fifth-ranked Tigers comeback victory over No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday at Death Valley.

Check out some great photos from Clemson’s thrilling 27-21 win over the Orange in Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery for The Clemson Insider: LINK.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , Football, Galleries

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

12hr

Clemson sent out a number of new offers on Saturday. Handley (Roanoke,Ala.) 2023 running back Jamarius Haynes, Vandegrift (Austin, Texas) 2024 four-star offensive lineman Blake Frazier, Pike Road (…)

reply
13hr

One of the nation’s top 2024 offensive linemen was in Death Valley for the Tigers 27-21 win over Syracuse Saturday afternoon. 5-star OT Daniel Calhoun from Roswell, Georgia first visited Clemson in March (…)

reply
17hr

Clemson’s latest win was a historic one. The fifth-ranked Tigers on Saturday earned the distinction as the last remaining unbeaten in the ACC with a 27-21 win over No. 14 Syracuse at Memorial Stadium, a place (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home