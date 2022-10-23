Clemson falls in Herbstreit's top teams

October 23, 2022

Kirk Herbstreit has released his top teams after week 8.  After having to rally to defeat Syracuse Herbstreit dropped the Tigers down a spot.

Clemson fell a spot to No. 6 this week, being jumped by Alabama.

