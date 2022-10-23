Davis says defense had one thought on final drive

Tyler Davis had another performance to add to his NFL resume. Picking up four total tackles and two sacks in the win over Syracuse, Davis’ physical and technically sound style of play pressured Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader throughout the entire game.

Davis spoke to the media following the 27-21 victory and detailed how he believes the dominant front four of Clemson wore Shrader down as the game progressed into the latter stages.

“Yeah, I think, our DB, our secondary competed all day,” he said. “Making them hold the ball, so we can get there.”

Shrader had 21 carries for 71 yards and a rushing touchdown on Saturday. Going into this game, Shrader’s mobility and speed around the field has been a driving force of Syracuse’s success this season. Shrader’s versatility was definitely a key challenge for the Clemson defense in preparing for this matchup.

Davis discussed his take on what made the Syracuse offense a challenge in the game.

“Just the fact that they have a mobile quarterback that can run and take it 70,” he said. “They have a running back that can take it 70. They have big-play receivers that make grabs all game. That makes them very elite. They have a great offensive line. They picked on everything, everything we threw at them.”

Davis credits Clemson’s secondary for stepping up and coming up with big plays. Senior safety Jalyn Phillips and senior corner Sheridan Jones both picked up seven total tackles on the day, and as veterans, they led the team with maturity and poise against a highly skilled Syracuse offense.

It wasn’t smooth sailing for Clemson on the offensive side of the ball on Saturday, as it came down to safety R.J. Mickens’ interception to secure the victory. However, Davis said the defense had one goal going into the final drive of the game.

“Make a stop,” he said.

And, that’s exactly what the Tigers did. Clemson’s defense came up with the right plays at the right times, which was essential to securing the win.

The defensive tackle expressed his pride in the team’s ability to come away with a come-from-behind victory and gave credit to true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik, who stepped in at a critical time for the Tigers.

“It’s fun knowing you have a guy that can do that,” he said. “He’s a great player.”

With this win, the Tigers now hold the record of the longest home win streak in ACC history. Davis had the chance to reflect on being a part of history.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “It’s always great to be a part of history.”

This is the second consecutive game Clemson’s starting front four were all playing together and we are starting to see a dynamic shifting from the first six games of the season, where the defense was plagued by injuries and inexperienced players had to step into more critical roles.

“It’s going great,” he said. “I’m very excited we have all eight guys back on the defense.”