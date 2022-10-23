ESPN's Dinich not sold on Clemson as playoff team

Heather Dinich, who covers the College Football Playoff for ESPN, apparently isn’t sold right now on Clemson as a top-four playoff team.

The fifth-ranked Tigers came back to beat then-No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday at Death Valley, 27-21, and in the process Clemson remained perfect on the season with an 8-0 record (6-0 ACC).

Despite the unblemished resume to this point, Dinich doesn’t seem to think the Tigers are a lock to make the playoff — even if they win out.

Dinich responded to a post from Jared Stillman on Twitter that reads, “Clemson survives. Their schedule is pretty easy. Probably securing a CFP spot.”

Dinich wrote, “I don’t know. Nothing I saw today screamed top four.”

Another Twitter user, Jonathan Cumberland, then replied to Dinich by writing, “Agreed, but it doesn’t matter, right? If they go undefeated they’ll get in and their schedule remaining is begging them to go undefeated.”

Dinich replied, writing, “They’re not the only undefeated team left. Let’s see what happens.”

She added that Clemson’s toughest remaining test will be the ACC title game, but she isn’t sure the Tigers will win that if they have the type of turnover problems they did against Syracuse when Clemson survived four turnovers.

“You are right, though, their toughest remaining game will be the ACCCG,” Dinich wrote. “If they turn it over like they did today, though, they might not win it. They are fortunate Cuse couldn’t do jack w/ those.”

Clemson is one of six unbeaten teams left in college football after Week 8, along with Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan and TCU.

Following a bye week, the Tigers will return to action on Nov. 5 at Notre Dame before wrapping up the regular season with three straight home games against Louisville, Miami and South Carolina.

