Helmet Stickers: Standout performances from Clemson's win over Syracuse

Fifth-ranked Clemson did not play its best on Saturday, but it did enough to defeat No. 14 Syracuse 27-21 in Death Valley.

With the win, the Tigers secured the ACC record for the longest home game winning streak.

Each week The Clemson Insider awards helmet stickers to Tigers who contributed to the team’s success through their own individual standout performances.

R.J. Mickens

With Syracuse at the 30-yard line and just 15 seconds left on the clock, R.J. Mickens came up with an interception which secured Clemson’s victory over the Orange.

Cade Klubnik

The true freshman showed what he was made of on Saturday, coming in when Tigers were trailing 21-10, after starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw his second interception of the game.

Clemson turned to the former five-star prospect to reignite the spark on offense and attempt to regain the lead that the Tigers relinquished early in the first half.

On his first two drives, Kubnik came up with two scores for the Tigers. With a completed two-point conversion, Klubnik secured a 24-21 lead for the Tigers with 11:26 left in the fourth quarter.

Klubnik finished the game with with a 50 percent completion percentage on four passes, but his energy and speed was enough to get the Tigers back in the game and secure the victory over the Orange.

Will Shipley

It was another huge performance for the sophomore running back.

Will Shipley continued to play his relentless style of football, moving the ball downfield when the Tigers desperately needed to get the offense going.

The running back picked up 172 yards, two TDs and an average of 6.4 yards per carry.

Davis Allen

The senior tight end made a huge play which was worth noting.

With 10:11 left on the clock in the first quarter, Uiagalelei found a wide open Davis Allen downfield for a 41-yard completion. The play sent the Tigers into the Orange’s territory, at the 30-yard line.

The big play by the tight end got the momentum rolling for Clemson’s offense on its first drive of the game.

Allen, who came into this game with 17 receptions for 215 yards this season, utilizes his physicality in both the block and pass game for the Tigers and that was evident from the outset of this game.

Tyler Davis

One of the most technically sound players on Clemson’s defensive line, senior defensive tackle Tyler Davis had a standout performance against a talented Syracuse offense.

At the start of the second quarter, Davis alongside Ruke Orhorhoro came up with a sack to force fourth down.

Davis’ second sack came in Syracuse’s first drive of the second half. The sack forced Syracuse to third-and-20 on Syracuse’s own 9-yard line.

Davis, who picked up four total tackles, two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss, was a force to be reckoned with on Clemson’s defense the entire game.

The Tigers are back in action on Nov. 5 when they travel to Notre Dame.

