Watch: Etienne scores first career NFL touchdown

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne scored his first career NFL touchdown on Sunday.

Etienne ran for a 7-yard score midway through the first quarter of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ game against the New York Giants at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. He then ran it in for a two-point conversion to give the Jags an 8-7 lead at the 6:58 mark of the quarter.

Check out Etienne’s touchdown run below:

Travis Etienne comes through with his first career TD 😤pic.twitter.com/oLBitsKk9r — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 23, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

