Watch: Etienne scores first career NFL touchdown

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne scored his first career NFL touchdown on Sunday.
Etienne ran for a 7-yard score midway through the first quarter of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ game against the New York Giants at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. He then ran it in for a two-point conversion to give the Jags an 8-7 lead at the 6:58 mark of the quarter.
Check out Etienne’s touchdown run below:
Travis Etienne comes through with his first career TD 😤pic.twitter.com/oLBitsKk9r
— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 23, 2022
A thing of beauty from @swaggy_t1 pic.twitter.com/Rjvofvda8y https://t.co/rYXAwHyVfE
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022
–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images
