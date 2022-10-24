Another former Tiger scores first career NFL TD

Another former Tiger scores first career NFL TD

Football

Another former Tiger scores first career NFL TD

By October 24, 2022 2:52 pm

By |

Travis Etienne wasn’t the only former Clemson standout to score his first career NFL touchdown on Sunday.

Former Tiger and current San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud also found the end zone for the first time in the league.

McCloud made a nice 8-yard touchdown grab on a pass from 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter of San Francisco’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Check it out below:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

 

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
6hr

Saturday made for some anxious moments for Clemson’s coaches, players and fans. But the Tigers rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter against Syracuse to win yet another game at (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home