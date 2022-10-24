Another former Tiger scores first career NFL TD

Travis Etienne wasn’t the only former Clemson standout to score his first career NFL touchdown on Sunday.

Former Tiger and current San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud also found the end zone for the first time in the league.

McCloud made a nice 8-yard touchdown grab on a pass from 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter of San Francisco’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Check it out below:

A special play by a special player 🙌@RMIII_34 officially has his first NFL touchdown ‼️🏈pic.twitter.com/siNDDRPUKG — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022

