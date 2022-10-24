Bye-week musings

Saturday made for some anxious moments for Clemson’s coaches, players and fans. But the Tigers rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter against Syracuse to win yet another game at Memorial Stadium.

And with that, Clemson takes an 8-0 record into the bye week.

The Tigers will get a little R&R while having an extra week to prepare for their next game at Notre Dame on Nov. 4. With Clemson taking a break in the action, it’s a good time to take inventory of the Tigers’ season so far while offering up some thoughts and observations as the Tigers get set to start a pivotal stretch run.

First of all, D.J. Uiagalelei deserves a shot at further redemption. Clemson’s quarterback has been one of the ACC’s biggest stories this season for most of the right reasons following the well-documented struggle that was 2021 for him. But Uiagalelei is coming off a performance that looked more like last season than this one. One of the primary reasons Clemson found itself in a 14-point hole at one point against Syracuse was Uiagalelei’s three turnovers, including that long scoop and score in the first half. It matched Uiagalelei’s turnover total on the season coming into the game, and it ultimately got him bench for the last quarter and a half.

But Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter quickly shot down any notion of an open quarterback competition heading into this week of practice, and rightfully so. Because, at least for now, Uiagalelei is still the quarterback that gives Clemson the best chance to win the ACC and national championships.

Cade Klubnik is talented in his own ways, but he’s still a true freshman that went just 2 of 4 passing for 19 yards once he came into the game. Clemson’s comeback had more to do with the fact that it quit turning the ball over in the final 21 minutes and change and a defense that pitched a second-half shutout and less to do with the quarterback change.

Having said that, the quarterback situation is now a precarious one. Because the stakes are high (more on that later). Uiagalelei knows he can’t keep playing like he did against the Orange if he wants to keep his job, but Klubnik doesn’t have much big-game experience to this point. He’s only played in five games this season with his other appearances coming against Georgia Tech, Furman, Louisiana Tech and Boston College. His most extended playing time before Saturday came in mop-up duty against Georgia Tech. Are those the kind of reps that have him ready to help Clemson win meaningful games in November and potentially beyond if needed?

Perhaps the coaching staff’s biggest challenge over the next two weeks is helping keep Uiagalelei out of his own head. Staying positive with Uiagalelei and reinforcing the good he’s done this season are things Streeter mentioned after Saturday’s game. But Uiagalelei, who has still accounted for more than three times as many touchdowns as turnovers this season and is 19-4 as a starting quarterback at Clemson, deserves a chance to prove that Saturday’s performance was simply a bad day at the office.

Regardless who the quarterback is, Clemson needs to get its passing game back on track. Specifically, the explosives on the outside. Part of the Tigers’ offensive improvement this season has come in the big-play department as Clemson’s 29 passes of at least 20 yards are fourth-most in the ACC. But the Tigers have connected on just three such plays the last two weeks, and only one of those was caught by a wide receiver. Beaux Collins, who leads the team with five touchdown receptions, hasn’t caught a pass the last two games. That needs to change.

The defense is an enigma. At times – the six straight punts and 119 yards Clemson held Syracuse to in the second half being a prime example – the Tigers show the ability to take over on that side of the ball. Other times – think the first half against Syracuse and that Swiss-cheese fourth quarter against Florida State – opposing offenses make marching the length of the field look easy. There are times the pass rush is relentless (four second-half sacks against Syracuse). There are times it’s non-existent.

The defense has rarely been the dominant force many anticipated coming into the season. Even the group’s usual reliability in stopping the run – Clemson still ranks seventh nationally in that category – was shaken against Florida State when the Tigers allowed 206 yards on the ground in that six-point win. And not enough people, including this writer, made a big enough deal about just how difficult it was going to be to replace all the high-end talent Clemson lost in the secondary from last season, including a pair of all-conference corners and a sixth-year safety in Nolan Turner.

But there’s still plenty of talent on that side of the ball, even if some of it is younger and greener at some spots. Now the Tigers need to put it all together more consistently if they’re going to get to where they’re ultimately trying to go this season.

Is the offensive line starting to hit its stride? One lingering question after the first half of the season, at least in this writer’s mind, was could Clemson get enough push up front to balance out the offense against some of the better teams on the Tigers’ schedule?

Don’t look now, but Clemson has one of the top 40 rushing offenses in college football.

The line paved the way for a season-high 293 rushing yards last week, consistently getting movement against what was statistically the ACC’s top defense coming into the game. Take away sacks (which count against teams’ rushing totals in college football), and that number was well above 300.

That was after Clemson ran for 167 yards at Florida State, its best rushing output since going for more than 180 against Wake Forest three weeks earlier. The Tigers are averaging nearly half a first down per carry (4.4 yards) over the last two games and have rushed for at least 188 yards in four of their last six games.

The pass protection has been solid all season. Clemson is allowing just 1.75 sacks per game, fourth-fewest in the ACC, and some of those, as Swinney has noted, have been a result of the quarterbacks holding onto the ball too long or trying to extend plays. Continuity has been vital for the offensive line as Clemson has had the same starting five in every game, and the group appears to be playing its best football heading into the home stretch.

Clemson needs to continue getting touches for Will Shipley. The Tigers have done that more the last two weeks than any other point in the season, and the sophomore running back has responded by averaging 8.1 yards per touch during that span. Shipley needed just one week to set a new career-high in all-purpose yards after going for 238 yards against Florida State, racking up 242 against Syracuse. That included a career-high 172 rushing yards, including the go-ahead, 50-yard scoring scamper in the fourth quarter.

Shipley also had another kickoff return that he nearly broke. He’s too dynamic and versatile of an athlete to not continue featuring, and Clemson needs to keep feeding him in as many ways as possible.

Speaking of dynamic players, Antonio Williams should be the primary punt returner. Clemson has tinkered with putting Williams and Will Taylor back at the same time the last couple of weeks, but that’s an experiment that should end. Taylor hasn’t looked completely comfortable coming back from his season-ending knee injury last year.

But even if he did, Williams looks like a natural fielding punts and brings a different level of playmaking ability in that role. Williams also leads Clemson in receptions, by the way, but the true freshman brought many of the fans in attendance last week to their feet with a zig-zagging 18-yard return in which he avoided numerous would-be tackles and nearly broke free down the sideline. He’s averaging 7 yards per return compared to Taylor’s 2.6.

Is Clemson a national-championship caliber team? From a results standpoint, the Tigers’ perfect record looms large. Because if the Tigers run the table, they’re almost certainly returning to the College Football Playoff (no, three one-loss SEC teams aren’t getting in over Clemson or any other Power Five unbeaten should things play out that way. At least, I don’t think so?). But is Clemson elite? Would the Tigers beat Georgia or Ohio State or even Michigan, Tennessee or Alabama (whose only loss came on the road by three to the Vols) on a neutral field?

That’s hard to say right now based on some of the close calls the Tigers have had, but there’s still a lot of football to be played. Go back to 2016 when Clemson didn’t always look great – a six-point escape from Troy and that home loss to Pittsburgh come to mind – before going on to win the national championship that season.

If feels like there’s another level this year’s team is capable of reaching, but, at some point, Clemson will have to show it can get there by putting it all together for four quarters. Because that’s what the Tigers’ title aspirations will require.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!