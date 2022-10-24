Great news for Travis Etienne

There are reports of a major NFL trade that will have a big impact on former Tiger Travis Etienne.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that the Jacksonville Jaguars are trading RB James Robinson to the NY Jets.

Etienne has been coming on strong for the Jaguars.  Last weekend he rushed 14 times for 114 yards and his first NFL touchdown against the Giants.

