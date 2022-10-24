Great news for Travis Etienne

There are reports of a major NFL trade that will have a big impact on former Tiger Travis Etienne.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that the Jacksonville Jaguars are trading RB James Robinson to the NY Jets.

Sources: The #Jets are making a big trade, acquiring #Jaguars RB James Robinson to help replaced injured RB Breece Hall. Draft pick compensation is going back to the Jags. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2022

Etienne has been coming on strong for the Jaguars. Last weekend he rushed 14 times for 114 yards and his first NFL touchdown against the Giants.

