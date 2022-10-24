One national analyst calls out another regarding Clemson

This national analyst has some bulletin board material for Clemson.

Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt chimed in on the Tigers via Twitter on Sunday, opining that he doesn’t think Clemson could win either division in the SEC or Big Ten East.

Klatt also doesn’t think the Tigers could finish better than third in the SEC East (which includes Georgia and Tennessee) or better than third in the Big Ten East (which includes Michigan and Ohio State).

Does anyone think @ClemsonFB could actually win either division in the SEC or the B1G East? Do you think they could finish better than 3rd in the SEC East or B1G East? I don't either! — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) October 24, 2022

CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell later called out Klatt on Twitter, defending Clemson and saying he has no doubt the Tigers would be undefeated with the schedules Ohio State and Michigan have played to date:

Hey @joelklatt set your Buckeye pompoms aside for a minute and ask this question…would Clemson be undefeated vs Ohio State's schedule or Michigan's schedule to this point??? I guarantee they would!! Let's not act like the Big Ten is some gauntlet…. https://t.co/j6AOZgTzaD — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) October 24, 2022

Ohio State has played Notre Dame, Arkansas State, Toledo, Wisconsin, Rutgers, Michigan State and Iowa to this point, while Michigan has played Colorado State, Hawai’i, UConn, Maryland, Iowa, Indiana and Penn State.

The Wolverines have one win over a ranked team (then-No. 10 Penn State on Oct. 15), while the Buckeyes have likewise beaten only one ranked team (then-No. 5 Notre Dame in the season opener on Sept. 3, and the Irish of course are no longer ranked).

Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) has wins against three teams currently ranked in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll — Wake Forest, NC State and Syracuse.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!