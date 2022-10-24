One national analyst calls out another regarding Clemson

One national analyst calls out another regarding Clemson

By October 24, 2022 12:57 pm

This national analyst has some bulletin board material for Clemson.

Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt chimed in on the Tigers via Twitter on Sunday, opining that he doesn’t think Clemson could win either division in the SEC or Big Ten East.

Klatt also doesn’t think the Tigers could finish better than third in the SEC East (which includes Georgia and Tennessee) or better than third in the Big Ten East (which includes Michigan and Ohio State).

CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell later called out Klatt on Twitter, defending Clemson and saying he has no doubt the Tigers would be undefeated with the schedules Ohio State and Michigan have played to date:

Ohio State has played Notre Dame, Arkansas State, Toledo, Wisconsin, Rutgers, Michigan State and Iowa to this point, while Michigan has played Colorado State, Hawai’i, UConn, Maryland, Iowa, Indiana and Penn State.

The Wolverines have one win over a ranked team (then-No. 10 Penn State on Oct. 15), while the Buckeyes have likewise beaten only one ranked team (then-No. 5 Notre Dame in the season opener on Sept. 3, and the Irish of course are no longer ranked).

Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) has wins against three teams currently ranked in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll — Wake Forest, NC State and Syracuse.

