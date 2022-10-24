Swinney updates status of injured running back

During his radio call-in show Monday night, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on the status of an injured running back.

Swinney revealed following the Tigers’ win over Boston College on Oct. 8 that Kobe Pace would be out for at least a few weeks with a high ankle sprain.

The junior sustained the injury against Wake Forest and underwent a tightrope procedure on his ankle following the NC State game.

Swinney said Monday that Pace is “day-to-day” and the Tigers hope he can play in the Nov. 5 game at Notre Dame, adding that “he’s close” and they’ll see how he does this week and go from there.

Swinney said if Pace can’t play against Notre Dame, then he’ll definitely be able to return for the Louisville game on Nov. 12.

Pace has rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries to this point. He entered this season having previously recorded 716 yards and six touchdowns on 122 carries and having caught 17 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown in 20 games (six starts).

