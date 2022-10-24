Watch: DeAndre Hopkins mic'd up in return to the field

Watch: DeAndre Hopkins mic'd up in return to the field

Football

Watch: DeAndre Hopkins mic'd up in return to the field

By October 24, 2022 11:56 pm

By |

Former Clemson star DeAndre Hopkins was wired for sound in his return to the field last Thursday night.

The three-time All-Pro wide receiver was mic’d up for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 7 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, when Hopkins came back from his six-game suspension with a bang, racking up 10 receptions for 103 yards in the Cardinals’ 42-34 win at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Check it out below in the following video from the Cardinals:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
14hr

There are reports of a major NFL trade that will have a big impact on former Tiger Travis Etienne. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that the Jacksonville Jaguars are trading RB James Robinson (…)

reply
15hr

Tonight we release the next episode of The Victory Lap. Chad Fairey and Tyler Corbitt both signed NIL deal(s) with The Clemson Insider and Dear Old Clemson to do this weekly show. A special thanks to Corbitt (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home