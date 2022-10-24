Watch: DeAndre Hopkins mic'd up in return to the field

Former Clemson star DeAndre Hopkins was wired for sound in his return to the field last Thursday night.

The three-time All-Pro wide receiver was mic’d up for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 7 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, when Hopkins came back from his six-game suspension with a bang, racking up 10 receptions for 103 yards in the Cardinals’ 42-34 win at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Check it out below in the following video from the Cardinals:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

