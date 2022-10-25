Bad news for former Clemson WR in the NFL

Bad news for a former Clemson wide receiver in the NFL.

Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks and will miss “weeks not days,” according to Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.

Williams left the game in the fourth quarter when his ankle turned awkwardly as he was tackled after making a catch. He caught seven passes for 86 yards and a touchdown prior to departing.

Williams, who is in his sixth season with the Chargers, signed a three-year, $60 million contract extension back in March that includes $40 million guaranteed.

The 2017 first-round draft pick has 37 receptions for 495 yards and three touchdowns in seven games this season.

Mike Williams has a sprained ankle and will miss "weeks not days," Brandon Staley said. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 24, 2022

Mike Williams ankle 😨😨 pic.twitter.com/E4fwWyqdKB — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 23, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!