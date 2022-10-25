Mickens on game-sealing interception

Clemson’s latest 27-21 win over Syracuse came down to the wire, with the deciding drive coming in just the final two minutes of play in Saturday’s matchup at Death Valley.

With less than a minute to go and the Syracuse offense moving swiftly downfield, the Tigers’ defense was in need of a big play in order to keep the Orange out of the end zone and secure the win.

R.J. Mickens delivered just that with a huge interception on first-and-10 at Clemson’s 30-yard line to seal the deal for the Tigers’ eighth win of the season over a previously undefeated Syracuse team.

“We were in a cover two and I was the hook player,” Mickens said. “I just knew that they were hitting us on the seams, so I knew to pack it in, and the quarterback [Garrett Shrader] scrambled out, so I played off his eyes and made a play.”

The moment his hands came around the football in those final few minutes is a moment Mickens will never forget and something the safety credits to finally being in the “right place at the right time.”

“I prayed about it, I dreamt about it, and I just knew I was going to get a pick (Saturday),” Mickens said. “All glory to God, I was just in the right place at the right time. Thanks to the coaches, made a great call and then the pass rush got there, and he made a bad decision.”

For Mickens, Saturday’s interception was a full-circle moment. Just four games prior at Wake Forest, he lined up for the same cover two play in the fourth quarter against a talented Demon Deacons offense where an interception was thrown in his vicinity, but fellow defender Nate Wiggins came up with the grab to end the game.

“It was actually the same coverage — you know, a cover two,” the Texas native said. “The quarterback tried to force it in there at the end, and Nate did a great job sinking and broke up the ball and I was right there on top.”

Moving forward, Mickens is hopeful to continue being a key component of the Tigers’ defense. The junior defender has already been a huge difference maker for defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin’s defensive scheme, and his rise in confidence both on and off the field is what Mickens credits to his success thus far through seven game appearances and three starts.

“For me personally, just growing in my confidence,” Mickens said. “Last season, I only started two games and I was kind of a package situation guy last season, so I wasn’t really too confident, but I knew I could do it. This year, just having to play a lot more than I played last year, and just growing and knowing that I can do it and making those plays just builds confidence in myself. I’m definitely a way more confident football player right now than I was last year.”