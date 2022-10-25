Mukuba makes vow following missed opportunity

Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff was flagged for a late hit on a scrambling Cade Klubnik along Syracuse’s sideline late in the third quarter Saturday, bailing Clemson out of a third-and-long that was going nowhere. The Tigers turned the new life into a touchdown and used that momentum to finish its comeback win with 17 unanswered points.

It was a moment that loomed large for the Tigers considering the potential turning point that quite literally slipped through their hands a few minutes earlier.

Syracuse had an 11-point lead and was threatening to extend it midway through the third quarter following D.J. Uiagalelei’s second interception. The Orange dialed up a pass on third-and-3 at Clemson’s 43-yard line.

The coverage was solid on the back end, and Clemson’s pass rush was closing in on Garrett Shrader. Syracuse’s quarterback moved to his left to buy himself some time and spotted Trebor Pena on a crossing route, though safety Andrew Mukuba was running with him step for step.

“I didn’t expect the quarterback to throw the ball because I felt like I was the receiver running the route with how I was guarding him,” said Mukuba, who has also lined up at corner for the Tigers this season.

But Shrader did.

Mukuba sped in front of Pena, undercut the pass and began racing the other way with nothing but green grass in front of him. Problem was, Mukuba forgot the ball. It went through his arms and bounced harmlessly to the Memorial Stadium turf.

Instead of celebrating what may have very well been a pick-six had he caught it, Mukuba immediately buried his helmet-covered head in his hands in disgust at a golden opportunity wasted.

“I ain’t going to lie,” Mukuba said Monday. “I usually let plays go after they happen, but that’s one play I wish I could get back and do it all over again.”

It’s about the only thing that didn’t go right for the defense in the final two quarters. The unit made Clemson’s comeback possible by holding Syracuse to just 119 yards and 1 of 7 on third down in the second half. All seven of the Orange’s possessions after halftime ended in a punt or a turnover.

But Mukuba said he’s hoping to get another crack at it soon. The outcome, he said, will be different.

“I tried to catch it with my chest instead of putting my hands out, and it didn’t work out well for me,” he said. “But I’ll learn from that. Next time, I guarantee that I’m going to catch it. And if I get that same opportunity, I’m going to score.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!