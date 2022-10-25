Priority local OL talks latest Clemson visit, where Tigers stand

Clemson played host to this priority local offensive line target last Saturday for the second time in the past two home games.

Greenville (S.C.) High School four-star offensive lineman Blake Franks returned to campus for the Tigers’ 27-21 victory over Syracuse at Death Valley.

“It was great with an amazing atmosphere,” Franks said to The Clemson Insider regarding the gameday visit.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound junior in the class of 2024 also made an unofficial visit to Clemson for its previous home game vs. NC State on Oct. 1 — his first time attending a game in The Valley.

On the Syracuse game visit, he was accompanied by his Greenville teammate, 2024 defensive end Jayden Wilson-Abrams.

“He had a good time watching the game,” Franks said, “and he got to talk to Clemson D-end coach (Lemanski Hall) before we left.”

Franks was able to catch up with various coaches including Thomas Austin, who extended an offer to Franks on behalf of the Tigers in late July.

What was the overall message that Clemson’s offensive line coach conveyed to Franks on Saturday?

“That I’m one of their guys and that I’m a priority,” Franks said.

Franks also had the chance to speak with head coach Dabo Swinney after the game and cited that as the highlight of Saturday’s visit.

“He was happy I got to make it to the game,” Franks said of what he heard from Swinney, “and wanted me to come back to tour the campus sometime.”

Added Franks of what he thinks of Swinney as a coach and person: “I think Coach Swinney is a family man, and when he coaches, he tries to bring that part of him to the way he coaches a little bit.”

Franks, who holds more than a dozen scholarship offers in total, released a top eight last week featuring Clemson along with South Carolina, Florida, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Miami, Alabama and Florida State.

Did his latest Clemson visit change anything about where the Tigers stand with him at this point in the recruiting process?

“Yeah it changed a little bit,” he said, “but I already thought very highly of Clemson before going to the game.”

Up next for Franks is a visit to Florida State for its game against Georgia Tech this Saturday. He has also been to South Carolina, Miami, Ole Miss, Alabama and Florida this season.

Franks is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, which considers him the No. 4 prospect in the Palmetto State, No. 8 offensive guard nationally and No. 250 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class.

