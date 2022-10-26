Desmond Howard gives some props to Shipley

By October 26, 2022 10:59 am

Desmond Howard gave some props to Will Shipley via Twitter this week.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst named Shipley one of his five “game changers of the week,” putting the Tigers’ sophomore running back at No. 5 behind the Duke defense, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Oklahoma State wide receiver Bryson Green and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, in that order.

Shipley repeated as ACC Running Back of the Week and earned a Hornung Award Honor Roll spot after the Weddington, N.C. native rushed for a career-high 172 yards on a career-high 27 carries with two rushing touchdowns and finished with a career-high 242 all-purpose yards vs. then-No. 14 Syracuse last Saturday at Death Valley.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder also collected Doak Walker Award National Running Back of the Week for his performance in that game, which saw him bust a 50-yard touchdown run with 11:26 to play to give Clemson the lead for good.

