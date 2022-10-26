Greg McElroy ‘not that impressed’ with Clemson, ranks Tigers last among unbeatens

Only six unbeaten teams are left in the FBS, and ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy has Clemson ranked last among the bunch.

During ESPN’s College Football Live show Tuesday, McElroy gave his ranking of the remaining undefeated teams in college football and put the Tigers at No. 6 behind TCU at No. 5, Ohio State at No. 4, Tennessee at No. 3, Georgia at No. 2 and Michigan at No. 1.

You can read below McElroy’s explanation for how he ranked those teams and why he has each team where he does, with McElroy saying he’s “just not that impressed” with Clemson.

TCU at No. 5/Clemson at No. 6: “TCU’s got a much better resume than Clemson, and then Clemson, I would have at No. 6, who I’m just not that impressed with. But ultimately they’re undefeated, and you have to give them credit for being undefeated.”

Ohio State at No. 4: “I base it more on what you’ve done to this point, and the big one that people will mostly disagree with as far as my rankings are concerned, I have Ohio State at 4. … What beats them? Well, I don’t know that just yet, but I know that last year they got beat badly by a team that can control the line of scrimmage, and I haven’t seen them address that just yet because no one that they’ve played has been able to potentially expose them in that regard. They haven’t played a soul. Yes, Notre Dame, they got a ‘good’ win against Notre Dame. Notre Dame’s not very good. Their next-best win against a team that’s above .500 is Toledo. So, if you look at their schedule and their strength of record, it’s not really all that impressive. So Ohio State to me is incomplete grade, but they can get a big boost this week with a win on the road against a team that I also really like in Penn State.”

Tennessee at No. 3: “Then I have Tennessee, who I would have 3. That win against Alabama. Alabama’s my No. 7 team. I love Alabama. I think they’re the best one-loss team in the country. But still, Tennessee took care of business. It just wasn’t super pretty or fulfilling to me, especially on the defensive side of the football.”

Georgia at No. 2: “No. 2 Georgia, I had them 3 last week. I have them up to 2 now because of how good Oregon looked. Remember, they dominated Oregon in Week No. 1.”

Michigan at No. 1: “Michigan has the most impressive win to me, as far as being able to dominate Penn State.”

