Should Clemson make a QB change? ESPN analyst weighs in

During ESPN’s College Football Live show Tuesday, one of the network’s college football analysts discussed Clemson’s quarterback outlook following Dabo Swinney’s decision to replace starter DJ Uiagalelei with freshman Cade Klubnik last Saturday in the second half of the Tigers’ eventual 27-21 comeback win over Syracuse at Death Valley.

After the game, Swinney backed Uiagalelei despite the benching, saying he remains the Tigers’ starter and the team’s leader.

ESPN’s Sam Acho, the former Texas and NFL linebacker, was asked if he would make a quarterback change if he were Swinney.

“No, I wouldn’t,” he said. “I love the way that Clemson is handling this situation, specifically Dabo. There’s a reason Clemson has won 38 straight home games. It’s number one, really good talent, but number two, really good coaching. Look at what DJ said as a player – he said hey, I would’ve made that same change. And then look at what Cade said… the three-time state champion who has every award, one of the best high school recruits in college. He said hey, this is DJ’s team, I’m following DJ’s lead.

“So no, I would not make a change. I would keep DJ U at quarterback, and if there does happen to be a point where you need to put a different quarterback in to win a game, then sure. But you do that for that game to win. Don’t put a bunch of extra pressure on a quarterback that doesn’t need it.”

Uiagalelei, who threw two interceptions and lost a fumble against Syracuse, came into the game having thrown just two interceptions over the first seven games this season. Overall, after eight games, the former five-star prospect has completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,803 yards and 17 touchdowns with four interceptions, to go with 350 rushing yards and four more scores on the ground.

Klubnik has played in five games this season, completing 9 of 19 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown. He went just 2-of-4 passing for 19 yards in relief of Uiagalelei against Syracuse but helped ignite Clemson’s offense while doing his part to rally the team from an 11-point deficit in the come-from-behind win.

