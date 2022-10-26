What We Heard: Aidan Swanson

Clemson punter Aidan Swanson met with the press for interviews this week after fifth-ranked Clemson’s comeback win over then-No. 14 Syracuse, 27-21, last Saturday at Death Valley.

Swanson’s performance played a key role in shutting out the Orange in the second half, allowing for a 14-point resurgence which ultimately led to the Tigers maintaining their perfect 8-0 record. It was an impressive game for Swanson, who averaged 52.5 yards on two punts, as both punts exceeded 50 yards and were downed inside the Syracuse 20-yard line, including one that bounced out of bounds at the Syracuse 4-yard line.

When asked about his form adjustments, Swanson gave insight into his mentality, saying, “For me it’s just remembering my keys that help me be successful — just enjoy the moment and be locked in.”

Touching on his relationship with former Clemson punter Will Spiers, Swanson shared, “He was a big role model for me when I was here and having those three years behind him only helped me grow into the position.”

Combining the learning opportunities over the past few seasons with mental keys, Swanson has been able to adapt smoothly.

“I feel like I’ve always been settled in since game one,” he said.

Throughout the season, Swanson has put up solid stats, sharing special teams player of the game honors in games against both Georgia Tech and Florida State. A career highlight for Swanson was downing a 51- and 54-yard punt inside the Syracuse 20-yard line this past Saturday. Early in the third quarter, a 54-yard punt bounced out of bounds at the Syracuse 4-yard line, electrifying the Tigers’ energy to set them up for a second half comeback.

“That might be one of the best,” Swanson reflected.

When asked about special teams winning the third part of the game, Swanson responded, “I think it’s huge special teams can change the game.”

In the past two weeks, special teams have been exceptionally consistent for the Tigers.

“We’re doing a great job and I’m proud of all the guys that are contributing to it,” he said.

Swanson continued on to praise the camaraderie of special teams, saying, “I can’t do any of what I did without those 10 guys on the punt team blocking and covering for me.”

Further team cohesiveness can be found from special teams coordinator Mike Reed, who fosters a mentality that aligns with Swanson’s keys for success.

“He’s always talking about just being consistent and enjoying being out there,” Swanson said, “and I can see that in all the guys.”

Swanson looks forward to building on the success of special teams when the Tigers travel to South Bend on Saturday, Nov. 5. to face off against Notre Dame.