Clemson not going to apologize for winning

Clemson has been far from perfect this season except in the only category that matters, a fact that wasn’t lost on the man that’s coached the Tigers to another unblemished record to this point.

“I think we’re the only 8-0 team in the country,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney astutely remarked this week.

The Tigers have cleared every hurdle so far in their race to get back to the top of the ACC and another College Football Playoff, even if it hasn’t been the smoothest run. Since its 31-point opening win over Georgia Tech, Clemson has hardly looked dominant as it continues to search for consistent complementary football.

At times, it’s been the offense bailing out the defense. And other times, the defense has helped the offense when it bogs down or shoots itself in the proverbial foot with turnovers. So far, the Tigers have done enough collectively to overcome their issues to keep their record perfect.

“It might not be the prettiest, but we’re so happy we’re 8-0 going into the bye week,” senior defensive end K.J. Henry said. “We definitely know we can do so much better, but at the same time, you have to appreciate being 8-0 for sure.”

It was the ugliest it’s been for the Tigers their last time out. Not only was Syracuse carving up Clemson’s Jekyll-and-Hyde defense, but the offense also committed the most turnovers it has in the last six years to fall in a two-touchdown hole late in the first half, a deficit that was still at two scores late into the third quarter.

But the Tigers clamped down in the final two quarters, and the offense quit turning the ball over then with some help from freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik, who led two second-half touchdown drives in relief of D.J. Uiagalelei, who committed all but one of the Tigers’ four turnovers in two and a half quarters. Clemson won 27-21 to run the nation’s longest active winning streak to 14 games.

“Really just proud of our never-quit attitude,” said Swinney, who’s overseen six of the nine 8-0 starts to a season in program history. “We’ve certainly made enough mistakes to lose probably a couple of games, but we’ve won. And to win a game like that, you’ve just kind of got to tip your hat to your guys.”

Clemson is not too far removed from a reminder that things could always be worse. This time last season, the Tigers already had three losses en route to missing out on the ACC title game and the CFP for the first time since the 2015 season. So the Tigers aren’t about to apologize for achieving the desired result so far this season.

“Last year, we were sitting here at 4-3 or something like that,” fellow defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro said. “It just shows how hard it is to win. It definitely feels good to see that all of our team’s hard work is getting to be shown. I don’t take it for granted.”

Henry said it makes him appreciative of the wins that continue to come despite Clemson not always having an A performance.

“It’s a balancing act,” Henry said. “We want to (play better) so bad. We’re working day in and day out to just literally impose our will on the next opponent. It’s tough, but after just wanting to be better and focusing on what we need to do to be better, we have to think about last year and really wanting to be better than what we were and just winning.”

