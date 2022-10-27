Clemson taking wait-and-see approach with redshirt decisions

Clemson has gotten plenty of contributions from its most recent crop of signees. Eight games into the season, that means many of those true freshmen won’t be redshirting.

But there are some who could still save a year of eligibility. Injuries and other unexpected attrition down the stretch could make the decision for him, but Clemson coach Dabo Swinney wants to take a wait-and-see approach in those scenarios.

Sixteen scholarship first-year players have played in at least one game this season with Blake Miller, Antonio Williams and Cade Klubnik being the headliners. Miller, the first Clemson true freshman to start a season opener at offensive tackle since Mitch Hyatt did it in 2015, has been the starting right tackle all season. Williams, an Irmo native, has burst onto the scene as the Tigers’ receptions leader (29) while Klubnik, the Tigers’ latest five-star quarterback signee, came on in relief of D.J. Uiagalelei last week to help Clemson rally for a win over Syracuse.

Cornerbacks Toriano Pride Jr. and Jeadyn Lukus, safety Sherrod Covil, linebacker Wade Woodaz and receiver Adam Randall have also played more than four games, meaning they no longer have the possibility of redshirting. The NCAA in 2018 introduced the four-game redshirt rule, which allows players to maintain a year of eligibility as long as they don’t appear in more than four games in that season.

Running back Keith Adams Jr. (1), safety Kylon Griffin (1), linebackers Kobe McCloud (1) and T.J. Dudley (2), tight end Josh Sapp (1) and defensive lineman Caden Story (1) have all played in no more than two games at this point. A couple of others are closer to that redshirt threshold.

Offensive lineman Collin Sadler, a local product from Greenville, earned a spot on the two-deep at guard heading into the season. He played in the Tigers’ first three games but hasn’t seen the field since. The same goes for Robert Gunn II, B.T. Potter’s primary backup at placekicker.

“We’re still going to kind of play it by ear with (Sadler) and a couple of other kids right now,” Swinney said.

Swinney wasn’t specific as to which of the other seldom-used freshmen he may or may not want to play the rest of the way starting with the Tigers’ trip to Notre Dame on Nov. 5. But one he’s already made a decision on is Cole Turner.

The brother of former Clemson standout safety Nolan Turner, the younger Turner is a receiver Swinney and his staff are high on and would like to hold until next season if possible given the depth the Tigers currently have at the position. Another true freshman, defensive back Myles Oliver, is taking a redshirt season after suffering an injury during preseason camp.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.