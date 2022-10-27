Tigers ‘definitely at the top’ for Alabama DL after visit, offer

Among the prospects who visited Clemson for the Syracuse game last Saturday and left campus with an offer from the Tigers in tow is Malik Blocton, a standout defensive tackle in the 2024 class from Pike Road (Ala.) High School.

Clemson defensive tackles coach Nick Eason paid special attention to Blocton when he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer, and Blocton received an offer from Auburn via Eason back in October 2021 when Eason was still on the coaching staff there.

So the two have a longstanding relationship, and it was Eason who conveyed the Clemson offer to Blocton (6-3, 270) on Saturday.

“Coach Eason told me I had the offer,” Blocton told The Clemson Insider, “and I was really excited when I got it.”

As for Blocton’s trip to Tiger Town on Saturday, it was highlighted by Clemson’s head coach.

“This visit was really fun, and the highlight of the visit was getting to meet Coach Swinney,” Blocton said.

“His energy is amazing!”

The three coaches Blocton spoke with the most while on campus were Eason, defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin, all of whom he feels treated him like a priority prospect.

“They all were very excited about me,” Blocton said, “and they made me feel like I wasn’t just any other player.”

Blocton has also been to Auburn, Alabama and Tennessee this season.

Along with Clemson, Auburn and Tennessee, he has brought in offers from schools such as Florida, Kentucky, Arkansas, South Carolina, Missouri and Maryland among his 20-plus total offers.

Where does Clemson stand with Blocton following a great visit and big offer last Saturday?

“Clemson is definitely at the top of my offer list,” he said.

