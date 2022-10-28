Klubnik: There's 'love' among Clemson's QBs

Cade Klubnik didn’t have to do much with his most recent game reps other than hold onto the ball.

Clemson’s latest blue-chip quarterback signee found himself getting his most critical playing time of his freshman season last week when he entered the Syracuse game in the second half with the Tigers trailing 21-10. His number was called because of three turnovers committed by D.J. Uiagalelei, who was benched after his overthrow of tight end Davis Allen turned into his second interception midway through the third quarter.

Klubnik is the faster of the two quarterbacks. But on a day when Clemson ran for a season-high 293 yards, Klubnik ran it (six times for 15 yards) more than he threw it primarily because that’s what was working. Most importantly, he didn’t fumble. And none of his four passes ended up the hands of any Orange defenders as Clemson held onto the ball long enough to rally for a 27-21 win that kept their perfect record intact.

“Just excited to get my moment,” Klubnik said.

Klubnik wasn’t perfect. During his first series, the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder took a sack that could’ve been avoided had he stepped up into the pocket instead of trying to escape it, a learning moment for the youngster. But he also flashed his talent on a two-point play after Clemson’s go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter, avoiding pressure long enough to find Joseph Ngata tight-roping the back of the end zone for the conversion.

Despite entering the game at an adverse moment, Klubnik said he was confident for a couple of reasons. Some of it came naturally after already playing in four games and trying as much as possible to mimic those kinds of reps all season in practice.

“Coach Swinney has been saying that confidence comes from preparation,” Klubnik said. “We prepare every week like every single one of us is going to start the game.”

Klubnik said some of that confidence given to him by the other four quarterbacks in his position room. Uiagalelei and Klubnik are joined there by transfer Hunter Johnson and former walk-ons Hunter Helms and Billy Wiles.

They all compete with each other, but they’re also each other’s biggest fans. That was no more apparent than when Uiagalelei pulled Klubnik aside before entering Saturday’s game, offering some words of advice and tapping him on the helmet for good measure.

“D.J.’s going to lead us,” Klubnik said. “We’re right behind him. So that whole QB room, it’s all so tight. Just the love that we have in there. There’s not really one guy that stands out. Obviously D.J. obviously is the guy, but we’re all just so tight and all have so much trust. When I finally got in there, I was kind of ready.”