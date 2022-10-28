Mukuba discusses health following return from injury

Andrew Mukuba is starting to get back into a groove after missing the first games of his Clemson career earlier this season.

Mukuba entered his second year with the program fresh off freshman All-America honors after playing all 13 games with 10 starts at strong safety a season ago. Early into this season, though, the 6-foot, 190-pounder found himself sidelined with a dislocated elbow, which forced him to miss games against Louisiana Tech and Wake Forest last month.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said at the time the injury happened during practice. Mukuba didn’t get into specifics this week when asked how exactly how the injury occurred.

“Obviously it was difficult, but I got through rehab and did everything I needed to do to get back in there,” Mukuba said. “Now I’m wearing a brace to protect myself.”

Mukuba has been wearing the brace on that right elbow since returning to the lineup against NC State on Oct. 1. Getting reps at corner and safety, he’s got 17 tackles and a pass breakup since being back in action, including a season-high eight tackles against Florida State.

Mukuba said he no longer feels any pain in his elbow and that wearing the brace hasn’t affected his tackling. It’s more of a necessary annoyance than anything, he said.

“It’s uncomfortable, but that’s really about it,” Mukuba said. “It’s uncomfortable because I’m pretty sure nobody wants to walk around and play football with a brace on. But I’m slowly getting used to it.”

His arm movement was limited when wearing the brace at first, but Mukuba said it has been adjusted to where he now has full range of motion, which has helped. As for whether or not he’ll have to wear it for the remainder of the season, Mukuba said he’s leaving that decision up to the medical experts.

“I think it’s up to Pat (Richards), our trainer, whether I’m going to wear that for the whole year or wear it for a couple more games and take it off,” he said. “It just depends on where I’m at with my elbow and what’s safe for me.”

Mukuba has 24 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception on the season.

