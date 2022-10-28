Running back prospect says 'Clemson is a top school on my list' following visit

Peyton Streko, a 2023 running back out of West Forsyth (Ga.) High School, visited Clemson last Saturday where he watched the Tigers rally to beat Syracuse..

The under the radar prospect spoke to The Clemson Insider following his visit about where he’s at in his recruiting process.

Streko, who is a former Air Force commit, said to expect an announcement following the conclusion of his high school season.

“There’s no set date, but I’m expecting it to be shortly after my high school season!” he said.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior, explained why being a running back at Clemson would be a “great fit” for him.

“Yes, most definitely!” he said. “Clemson is a top school on my list. I feel the running back room has a lot of skill sets I play with and I feel it would be a great fit.”

During his visit, the fans, the team, the coaches and Death Valley itself was simply put, “electric.”

“It was electric, everything from the go ahead score to the game winning atmosphere,” he said. “The fans were in the game the whole time and it was loud. It’s definitely a culture I’d love to play for!”

Streko shared that he had the chance to talk to running backs coach C.J. Spiller and senior offensive assistant Andrew Zow. The main takeaway was the ability to see and experience the leadership that permeates across the entire team.

“Yes, I got to talk a lot with Coach Spiller and Coach Zow,” he said. “I feel on this visit, I developed a stronger relationship with Coach Spiller as we talked about the next processes in my recruiting. The Clemson team culture is everything I want in a team. From being in the locker room after the game and just seeing how they are very family-oriented and there is a crazy amount of leadership on the team.”

The culture referenced by Streko was most evident in the post-game speech held by Coach Dabo Swinney. The running back believes the characteristics Swinney embodies is exactly what he seeks in a coach at the next level.

“There was a lot, but probably the post-game locker room speech by Coach Swinney,” he said. “It was crazy in there after the big win. He was all fired up and then he went over on all the good and bad things that happened and what needed to improve. It’s everything you can ask for in a coach.”

Streko did not put a set date on his college decision announcement but regarded Clemson as having a top place on his list.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.