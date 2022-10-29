Clemson fans mixing it up with ESPN's Dinich on Twitter

ESPN’s Heather Dinich was called out by Clemson fans during the Ohio State-Penn State game on Saturday.

Dinich, who covers the College Football Playoff for ESPN, tweeted about the Buckeyes losing to the Nittany Lions, 21-16, in the fourth quarter:

All of that, and the Nittany Lions take the lead, which is the important thing in all of it: PSU is beating Ohio State. And it's the fourth quarter. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) October 29, 2022

A Clemson fan then responded to Dinich, writing on Twitter, “Didn’t you say last week if you’re trailing a top 15 team in the 4th you aren’t a top 4 team? Let’s be consistent.”

Another person chimed in via Twitter as well, writing to Dinich, “Will no doubt have excuses for OSU pathetic performance today…”

That person also brought up Dinich’s tweet from last week, when Dinich wrote on Twitter that nothing she saw during Clemson’s comeback 27-21 win over a then-top-15 Syracuse team “screamed top four” about the Tigers.

Will no doubt have excuses for OSU pathetic performance today… https://t.co/N6KdNrKwQp — ACCjim (@jimmybuxbux) October 29, 2022

Dinich responded, writing that if she were a Clemson fan, she’d be less worried about her and more so about what Notre Dame did to Syracuse on Saturday during the Irish’s 41-24 road win over the Orange.

The Tigers, of course, play at Notre Dame next Saturday.

If I'm a Clemson fan I'd worry less about me, and more about what Notre Dame is doing to Syracuse right now. https://t.co/SQtxF8BXHz — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) October 29, 2022

Not only did Dinich not think Clemson looked like a top-four team last week, but although Ohio State trailed Penn State with around nine minutes left before coming back to win, she wrote on Twitter that she thinks the victory strengthened Ohio State’s case to be the No. 1 team in the country:

That win bolstered Ohio State's case for No. 1. Huge win on the road. PSU is a decent team, but they are too inconsistent. Some really terrific playmakers – another Dotson in the making. Too many mistakes, though. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) October 29, 2022

