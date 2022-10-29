ESPN GameDay Crew Very Divided on Who is Best Team in Nation

During Saturday morning’s ESPN College GameDay the crew discussed who the best team in the nation is right now. The crew was very divided on who the top team is heading into Saturday’s games.

Herbstreit: “I think we will have a better answer today about Ohio State. I think Ohio State is the most complete team. I would put Tennessee just right there with them ahead of Georgia. We get to see that next week.”

The Bear: “I think it is hard to say this time of year. Do you base it on who has the best win at the time or do you base it on power rankings.”

Howard: “I have absolutely no difficulty. The most impressive team I have seen is Tennessee. They have the highest quality win I have seen. We have seen them twice. We have been to Knoxville two time. You (Kirk) might have gone for a third. We watched them play Florida and we watched them go toe to toe with the King of the Hill Alabama. And that was the highest quality win so to me it is a no-brainer Tennessee is the No. 1 team in the country.”

Pollack: “I understand while you would say that and offensively I think them and Ohio State together are pretty ridiculous but if we are doing complete team they also still give up a bunch of points. In order to be the best team and to win it all in the end I think it requires both sides of the football to be complete. I would give it to Georgia. I think Georgia is the most complete team.”

Davis: “I have Ohio State No. 1 because I think they would beat Tennessee.”

