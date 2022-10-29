GameDay Crew on possibility of 3 SEC teams in playoff

On ESPN’s College GameDay show Saturday morning, the GameDay crew discussed the possibility of three SEC teams making the College Football Playoff.

Chris “The Bear” Fallica thinks that’s a possibility but not a likelihood.

“Possible, but I don’t think so,” he said. “Because you are going to get the Ohio State-Michigan winner in there as well.”

“Clemson is out there. TCU is out there,” Kirk Herbstreit added.

The Bear gave what he sees as the best path to three SEC teams reaching the four-team playoff field.

“The most likely scenario is Georgia beating Tennessee next week and then Alabama beating Georgia (in the SEC Championship Game),” he said.

“And then all hell breaks loose,” Pat McAfee chimed in.

In that scenario, The Bear believes Alabama and Georgia would definitely get into the playoff.

“Then what happens to the team (Tennessee) that had the regular season win (over Alabama),” he wondered.

While multiple SEC teams making the playoff isn’t out of the question, it’s also possible that multiple one-loss teams from the conference could miss out on the playoff, as Rece Davis pointed out.

“The other possibility is this. What if TCU wins out? What if Clemson wins out?” he said. “Then you might have two one-loss SEC teams sitting on the sidelines.”

“If Clemson wins out, Clemson is in,” Desmond Howard added. “If TCU wins out, how can you keep them out?”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!