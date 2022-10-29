Henry shares views from the couch

During Clemson’s bye week, defensive end KJ Henry is getting the chance to do what fans are able to every week — enjoy kicking back, relaxing and watching some college football.

Henry has a different perspective this week on the couch, as opposed to on the field, and he took to Twitter with some thoughts about the criticism that college football Saturdays can bring from fans:

I see how yall can sit back eat good and just judge us each week… yall still don’t know what you talking bout, but I understand 😂🤣 — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) October 29, 2022

Following this open date, Henry and the Tigers will return to action next Saturday, Nov. 5 at Notre Dame.

Henry, the fifth-year senior, has 29 total tackles in eight games (eight starts) this season. He ranks third on the team with 6.5 tackles for loss and has two sacks, four pass breakups and 18 quarterback pressures.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!